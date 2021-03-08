F1 TV 2021 revamp

Formula 1 is to launch an updated version of its OTT subscription video platform F1 TV for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, with what it says are new and improved features made available to more fans on more platforms than ever before.

F1 TV Pro is already available in 82 countries around the world but is also launching in Brazil (from March 9th), along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Developed with Accenture’s Industry X group, utilising its Connected Product expertise, the Accenture Video Solution and AWS Products & Services, the latest version of F1 TV focuses on performance and quality, featuring an enhanced underlying platform, higher video quality and improved user experience. This is the biggest update to the F1 TV platform since launch in 2018.

The improved features will help fans control their viewing experience and make it easier to find new and archive content in F1 TV’s extensive collection, which features over 2000 hours’ worth of footage, and coverage of every Grand Prix in the last five decades. The F1 TV collection lets fans enjoy some of the sport’s most iconic moments in the Greatest Races series, find out more about F1 heroes, past and present including Michael Schumacher, through in-depth documentaries, and get a glimpse of the stars of the future with the latest series of F2: Chasing the Dream.

The new version is now available on F1 TV, and upgrades will be rolled out on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablet devices and Roku in the first half of the season. F1 TV for Apple TV, Android TV devices and Amazon Fire TV are currently in development and will also be launched later in 2021.



Improvements to the F1 TV service include:

Enhanced technology: The new version focuses on performance and quality; users will now be able to enjoy streaming video at 1080p at 50fps for the first time – ideal for watching fast moving action.

Users will be able to cast F1 TV using Chromecast and AirPlay (iOS) – enjoying live and on-demand F1 content on their TV. Improved user experience: Improved player controls – Users now have full control over the live stream; play, pause or rewind to watch that overtake again, across every channel, including On-board Cameras. Improved channel switching – An improved interface allows users to easily switch between F1 TV’s multiple additional streams: Pit Lane Channel, Data Channel, Driver Tracker and On-board Cameras. Improved user interface – A new, modern interface will allow users to easily browse and search F1 TV’s archive content, as well as F1’s exclusive series and documentaries.



F1 TV is available in 118 territories, with F1 TV Pro offering live streaming in six languages in 85 territories. F1 TV Access, the on-demand video and live timing service, is available in 33 territories.

“We are delighted to be relaunching F1 TV ahead of the new season, with several upgraded features that will improve fans’ experience of the product and make our extensive collection of archive footage easier to watch than ever before,” declared Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights at Formula 1. “Accenture have helped us take F1 TV to the next level and I’m very excited to see how it develops in the future as we continue to provide fans with more ways than ever to watch F1.”

“Accenture is proud to team with Formula 1 to relaunch F1 TV,” added Daniel Farrell, Accenture Industry X, Intelligent Products & Platforms. “Based on the Accenture Video Solution, the cloud-first platform with its live streams from over 20 track-side and on-board cameras has been designed with the high expectations of F1’s demanding customers in mind. We look forward to continuously innovating the product through the 2021 season and beyond to embed intelligence in the platform and connect a growing range of devices, all to deliver the most exciting and engaging fan experience possible.”