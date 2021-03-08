Report: US lost 6m pay-TV subs in 2020

The top 10 service providers in the US that provide figures collectively lost 1,265,100 television subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the informitv Multiscreen Index.
They lost 5.98 million television subscribers between them in 2020. That was only slightly less than their loss of 6.08 million the previous year.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, 9 of the top 10 services in the US lost television subscribers, with Sling TV gaining 10,000. Charter Communications was the only service among them not to report a net loss of television customers in 2020.
The online services from AT&T and DISH Network failed to compensate for the loss of satellite television customers. AT&T TV NOW and Sling TV lost 384,000 customers between them over the year. Meanwhile, although the Hulu + Live TV online service lost 100,000 subscribers in the last quarter of 2020, it gained 800,000 over the year to reach 4.00 million, which would place it above Verizon Fios in subscriber numbers.
“2020 saw a further fall in the number of television subscribers in the United States,” observed Dr William Cooper, the editor of the informitv Multiscreen Index. “The top 10 services in our index lost 7.8 per cent of their customer base in 2020, compared to 7.3 per cent the previous year. They now have just over 70 million television customers between them, which is just under 60 per cent of television homes in the United States.”
Subscriber numbers are as reported by service providers, rather than analyst estimates. Cox Communications is not included in the top 10 as it does not report subscriber numbers.
