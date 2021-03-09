Filmzie on Netgem

Filmzie, the ad-supported movie streaming and social platform, has added its app to Netgem TV’s service for the UK’s altnets and ISPs.

The deal allows homes with a Netgem TV box or connected TV to access the full slate of Filmzie series and films for free. This includes recently launched ISP branded services such as Origin TV and Community Fibre TV.

The Netgem TV platform will promote Filmzie’s content through its streaming app but also via multiple dynamic areas from the Netgem User Interface, be it carousels, editorialised sections, and smart notifications both on big screen and mobile. The streaming platform will be available on all Netgem-supported TVs with no need to download any applications or additional software

Netgem is committed to offering its customers a platform where the best of Ad-based Video-on-Demand (AVoD) and Broadcaster Video-on-Demand (BVoD) is mixed with premium services, such as Amazon Prime and live sports, at an affordable and inclusive price.

The launch follows Filmzie’s recent move in to streaming hit TV series, after acquiring its first slate of shows from All3Media International, including Jack Whitehall-led comedy favourite Fresh Meat, and classic UK teen series Skins.

These shows will sit on the Filmzie platform with the streamer’s growing catalogue of films and series from major studios and indie producers. These titles include Taika Waititi’s cult favourite What We Do in The Shadows, legendary Korean director Park Chan Wook’s Lady Vengeance and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and Maniac, starring Elijah Wood.

“Netgem has a reputation for giving its customers excellent content from the best providers,” stated Matej Boda, CEO of Filmzie. “Its innovative approach to discoverability of brilliant TV shows and films fits with our belief in promoting hidden gems as well as A-list films. As we continue our growth in the UK and international markets, we know Netgem will support our objectives and help us bring top class series and films to wider audiences, for free.”

“We’re delighted to be the first TV service in the UK and Ireland to fully embed the great collection of movies and series offered by Filmzie,” added Shan Eisenberg, CCO at Netgem TV. “We know viewers are craving for a better value alternative to old-school pay-TV, in the same way that they are also turning to new, better options for ultrafast broadband. We warmly welcome Filmzie to accompany our joined growth with Altnets and challenger ISPs.”

Filmzie is also available as a Fire TV and Android TV app, on Samsung Smart TVs as a linear channel, or as iOS and Android mobile apps. The service is structured around carefully-curated themes, to help optimise discoverability and introduce ‘new’ titles to curious audiences.