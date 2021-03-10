Disney+ passes 100m subs

Disney+, Disney’s SVoD platform, has surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers since launching 16 months ago. Bob Chapek, The Walt Disney Company CEO, made the announcement during the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on March 9th.

“The enormous success of Disney+, which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers, has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” Chapek said. “In fact, we set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the Company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth.”

Disney+ launched in the US on November 12th 2019, and has rolled out rapidly across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently, Singapore. It is currently present in 59 countries.



The service has far exceeded the company’s initial target of 60 million to 90 million subscribers by 2024. Subscription numbers have undoubtedly been boosted by lockdown measures around the globe brought about by the pandemic, but the platform also has a strong slate of exclusive content. The next tentpole title on the schedule is its second live action Marvel series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (pictured), which debuts on March 19th.