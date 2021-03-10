Ofcom 5G spectrum auction set to start

Mobile operators will begin bidding in the UK’s next spectrum auction from Friday March 12th, comms regulator Ofcom has confirmed.

A total of 200 MHz of spectrum is being released through the auction, which will help improve existing mobile services and also support the continued rollout of 5G across the UK.

After a pause in the process following the significant worsening of the coronavirus situation at the end of 2020, Ofcom can now confirm bidding in the principal stage will begin on Friday March 12th.

The auction will involve the UK’s four main mobile networks – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – bidding for spectrum in two different frequency bands:

The 700 MHz band . Ofcom is releasing 80 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz band. These airwaves are ideal for providing wide area coverage – including in the countryside.

. Ofcom is releasing 80 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz band. These airwaves are ideal for providing wide area coverage – including in the countryside. The 3.6-3.8 GHz band. Ofcom is releasing 120 MHz of spectrum in 3.6-3.8 GHz band. These important airwaves are part of the primary band for 5G and capable of boosting mobile data capacity, carrying lots of data-hungry connections.

Bidding will take place in two separate stages: