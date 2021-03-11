DTS adds Loewe to Play-Fi ecosystem

Audio specialist DTS has signed up high-end electronics manufacturer Loewe as a partner to its DTS ‘Play-Fi’ home audio ecosystem.

DTS is a subsidiary of Xperi. Loewe is a leading international brand for televisions and audio products based in Germany and will release products featuring DTS Play-Fi in the first half of 2021.

“Launching new DTS Play-Fi enabled products offers consumers more options to meet their evolving preferences” said Dannie Lau, general manager, DTS Play-Fi. “Partnering with Loewe, a long-established consumer electronics company, to deliver true wireless interoperability across their premium television and electronics products, means users can easily extend their listening experience wirelessly throughout the home.”

DTS Play-Fi’s category-leading wireless audio features including surround sound, whole-home TV audio streaming, Hi-Res 24bit/192kHz support, multi-room music, and app-based wireless headphones allow partners as Loewe to create truly differentiated products to elevate the user experience. Because Play-Fi works over industry standard Wi-Fi, no additional hardware is required in the product’s design, and manufacturers are able to add advanced wireless capabilities across a wide range of products at varying price points within their portfolio.

“Today’s consumers are looking for comprehensive wireless solutions that can finally eliminate the wiring that clutters traditional A/V systems,” said Matthias Claus, director of audio, Loewe. “Through the inclusion of Play-Fi, we’re able to wirelessly support immersive surround sound configurations for any room while delivering the best possible audio fidelity for our customers.”

The DTS Play-Fi ecosystem claims the largest collection of products in the whole-home wireless audio space, with hundreds of interoperable speakers, televisions, sound bars, set-top boxes, and A/V receivers available from leading consumer electronics brands.