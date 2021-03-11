Pablo Cofino named CEO Eutelsat Americas

Eutelsat Communications has confirmed the appointment of Juan Pablo Cofino as Regional Vice President – CEO of Eutelsat Americas.

He joins Eutelsat from Intelsat where he was Regional Vice President, LatAm & Caribbean. He brings to Eutelsat over 20 years’ industry experience and a track record of value-generation, having previously occupied senior international executive positions at leading companies in the Americas region, including ATN International, Tigo (Millicom Group) and Agreca (Grupo Progreso).

Reporting directly to Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat’s Chief Commercial Officer, Pablo Cofino will lead the Eutelsat teams in the Americas and will spearhead the company’s commercial forces within the region. He replaces Mike Antonovich in this role, who has decided to continue his professional career outside the Group.

Oliva said: “I am delighted to welcome Juan to the Eutelsat group, as the head of our American markets. Juan’s wealth of industry experience will be a true asset for us within these markets, which encompass well-established media, mobility and data companies, as well as new business ventures who place satellite resources at the centre of their growth strategies. I’d like to take this opportunity to warmly thank Mike for his key contribution to Eutelsat’s development and to wish him well in his future endeavors.”