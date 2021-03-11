HBO Max app launches on Cox platforms

WarnerMedia and Cox Communications have announced that the HBO Max app is now available to Cox Contour customers in the UK via their set top boxes.

Cox customers can now access HBO Max via their Contour 2 or Contour Stream Player devices by opening the HBO Max app using their Contour remote or by saying “HBO Max” into their voice remote to launch the app. Customers are also able to subscribe to HBO Max directly via their Contour TV device using their remote.

The launch on Cox devices comes just in time for the release of film Zack Snyder’s Justice League which debuts on HBO Max on March 18th and will be available in 4K, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Cox Contour customers on supported devices.