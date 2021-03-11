Report: Viu tops monthly active users in SE Asia

Viu, PCCW’s pan-regional OTT video streaming service, achieved strog viewrships in Q4 2020 according to a report from AMPD Research, a subsidiary of Media Partners Asia (MPA).

Key highlights of the report include:

– Viu ranks first in aggregate monthly active users amongst premium major video streaming platforms in Southeast Asia (which includes Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand for the purposes of the report).

– Viu ranks second in paid subscribers and streaming minutes amongst major streaming platforms in Southeast Asia.

– In Indonesia and Singapore, Viu ranks second in monthly active users, paid subscribers and total streaming minutes.

– In the Philippines, Viu ranks first in monthly active users and second in paid subscribers and total streaming minutes.

Helen Sou, Chief Business Officer, Asia, Viu, said, “The opportunities in the rapidly growing online video streaming market are immense and expected to continue to grow at 26 per cent CAGR over the next three years. We are pleased that our content strategy focusing on Asian content, commitment to partnerships and our monetisation model including both advertising and subscription tiers has continued to garner traction with both subscribers and advertisers across Southeast Asia as demonstrated in the AMPD research report.”

Anthony Dobson, MPA Vice President & AMPD Managing Director, added: “Total online video users in the region have reached 195 million, excluding YouTube, with Viu in the lead among platforms with 30.5 million total users in those markets. Viu drives subscribers through premium Korean content and a growing collection of local acquisitions and original productions, which contributes to the overall growth of SVoD in Southeast Asia.”

The study is a result of research carried out between October to December 2020 in the four Southeast Asia markets with insights collected from a combined sample base of 29,007 individuals aged 15+.