The Collectv appoints Shadbolt as Operational Coordinator

The Collectv, the Emmy award-winning broadcast solutions and workflows consultancy, has announced the appointment of Fiona Shadbolt as Operational Coordinator. With extensive experience in television and digital platforms, she will coordinate operational movements on projects and take charge in dealing with The Collectv’s clients, scheduling equipment and crew, and all logistical movements.

With over fifteen years of experience in the media industry, Shadbolt joins The Collectv from Olympic Channel in Madrid, where she held the role of Planning Producer and oversaw the planning of global assignments for the daily content team and supported Senior Editors. Prior to this, she worked as Planning Manager and Coordinator at SNTV, where she arranged crews and logistics for sporting events such as the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championships and the IAAF World Athletics Championships.

Soraya Robertson, Commercial Director at The Collectv, said: “We are delighted that Fiona has joined us at a crucial point in our ongoing expansion. She brings a wide breadth of knowledge and experience from her work at Olympic Channel, and her expertise will boost our team’s ability to manage all manner of projects – from a single DIT with kit on location, through to large scale reality shows and sports events.”

Shadbolt added: “I am thrilled to be joining The Collectv as Operational Coordinator. There are many exciting projects coming up and I am looking forward to using my experience and expertise to help broaden and grow the business.”

The appointment of Shadbolt comes after The Collectv expanded its UK-based team at the end of 2020 by welcoming new engineers.