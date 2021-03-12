Netflix clamps down on password sharing

Netflix is testing a feature that asks viewers if they live in the same household as a subscriber, in a move that would seem to signal a crackdown on the widespread practice of sharing passwords with friends and family.

A number of users have reported seeing a screen saying: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

Viewers can then verify if they are “allowed” to access the account by entering a code, sent via text or email.