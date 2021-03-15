Analyst: APAC to reach 630m pay-TV subs

Asia Pacific will have 630 million pay-TV subscribers by 2026, up from 609 million at end-2020, according to the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. India will add 21 million. China and India together will have nearly 500 million subs. The number of TV households will grow by 54 million to 979 million.

“Six countries will lose pay-TV subscribers between 2020 and 2026,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Most will be developed countries, but China is also included. China will fall by 10 million subscribers. This is cord-cutting, but represents only a 3 per cent decline to 318 million.”

IPTV subscribers will overtake cable in 2024. IPTV will add 51 million subscribers between 2020 and 2026 to take its total to 283 million. Digital and analogue cable subscriptions will fall by 19 million and 13 million respectively. Pay satellite TV will increase by only 2 million subscribers to take the total to 83 million.