Record fine for Vodafone Spain data breaches

Vodafone Spain has been fined €8.1 million for breaking data protection legislation, the highest ever fine in Spain for such as offence.

The Data Protection Agency (AEPD) has imposed the fine on the grounds that Vodafone Spain persisted with commercial actions despite refusals from individual users to not receive commercial messages over the phone.

Vodafone has announced an appeal against the rule which is regarded by the company as being “disproportionate”.