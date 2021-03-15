YouTube removes 30,000 vaccine misinformation clips

YouTube has removed more than 30,000 misleading Covid-19 vaccination videos in the past five months.

A YouTube spokesperson told the BBC that the videos contradicted vaccine information from the World Health Organization (WHO) or health authorities such as the NHS.

In October 2020, YouTube banned vaccine misinformation in a bid to clamp down on attempts to discredit the jabs. It added that in the past year, it had removed more than 800,000 videos for coronavirus misinformation. That figure covers more than just vaccine related content, but wider “medically unsubstantiated” claims about the virus.