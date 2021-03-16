100K Molotov subs in Ivory Coast and Senegal

French OTT channel distribution platform Molotov says it has passed the 100,000 subscribers mark in two African countries.

Having launched December 2020 in Ivory Coast and January 2021 in Senegal, Molotov is in parallel strengthening its local partnerships with new content. Following its introduction in Senegal, the service has enriched its offering with public channels RTS1 and RTS2. New agreements have been reached with local operators Orange and MTN for customer promotion.

In these two countries, Molotov is now distributing 26 TV channels and content publishers, including Trace Group TV networks, Africa News, Nina Novelas, France 24 Euronews as well as six Wax SVoD channels.

The service, backed by Idinvest, and Free founder Xavier Niel, is proceeding with its roll-out in Africa and will be deployed in Cameroon in March, Burkina Faso and Tunisia in April. Guinea and DRC will follow, ahead of a major roll-out into all African French-speaking countries over the first half off the year.

New channels will be added this spring and the AVoD platform Mango, which launched in France in November 2020, will complement the offering.

Molotov has developed low speed apps specifically to serve the African continent, and signed a partnership with company Digital Virgo for monetisation and payments solutions.

Elsewhere in Europe, South America and Asia, talks are ongoing with potential partners as Molotov targets the EMEA region.