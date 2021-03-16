HBO Max in 60 countries by year end; AVoD tier

HBO Max, the US SVoD streaming service from WarnerMedia, has revealed that it plans to launch in 60 additional countries this year, including 21 countries in Europe.

HBO Max said it on track to launch in 39 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean by June and that it expects to have secured around 70 million subscribers globally by the end of 2021.

A cheaper version of the streaming service, which curently costs $14.99 a month, has also been announced for June. Although the company hasn’t yet said how much the new tier will cost, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said did reveal during the AT&T investor presentation that the drop in price will be covered by the addition of ads, and the tier won’t give users access to movie premieres on the platfrom, such as The Matrix 4 and Dune.