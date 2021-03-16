Spain: RTVE to air Extreme E

Off-road electric race championship, Extreme E, has confirmed that Spanish broadcaster RTVE (Radiotelevisión Española) will televise all five of this season’s X Prixs on its free to air linear channel.

The championship’s race highlights, review and magazine shows – which will all broadcast in Spanish – will join the line-up of coverage on RTVE’s primary channel, Teledeporte. In addition, Extreme E’s thrilling race action will be live streamed on the station’s digital platform.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with RTVE today. The station is not only one of Spain’s premier broadcasters, it also shares many of Extreme E’s core values – both vital criteria in bringing our environmental message to as many people as possible. And that’s not all – a plethora of Spanish talent will be lining up on the Extreme E grid next month, namely rally legends, Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz driving for ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team as well as Spain’s Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team and Barcelona-based CUPRA that has partnered with the ABT team – the combination of which I am sure will delight RTVE’s patriotic and sport-loving audience.”

Extreme E makes its debut on April 3rd in AlUla, Saudi Arabia.