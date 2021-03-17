AAPA re-elects Co-Presidents

Trade body the Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance (AAPA) has confirmed the reappointment of Mark Mulready, VP Cyber Services at Irdeto, and Phillip Davies, Director of Anti-Piracy Partnerships at Sky Group, to serve as Co-Presidents for a further two-year term.

The Co-Presidents, supported by the Executive Vice President, Sheila Cassells, are responsible for implementing the strategy agreed by AAPA members and for maintaining relationships with global and European law enforcement agencies, including Eurojust, Europol and INTERPOL, and other stakeholders. The management of AAPA is also supported by an Executive Assistant, Cathie Hyslop.

AAPA has also set out its priorities for 2021. These include engaging with the European institutions in relation to the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act to secure outcomes acceptable to AAPA members; to build further the capacity of law enforcement to strengthen the fight against piracy, including from a cybercrime perspective; to develop a more comprehensive communications programme; and to boost the work of the AAPA Working Groups through greater participation.

“We are grateful to AAPA members for re-electing us as Co-Presidents,” said Mulready. “Their support and participation are key to AAPA achieving the goals it has set itself. The member-led, focused Working Groups are fundamental to the fight against piracy and we will be working with the Co-ordinators to ensure that they can achieve their objectives in the interests of all AAPA members.”

“I am delighted that Mark and Phill have been re-elected and look forward to working with them over the next two years,” added Cassells. “Their commitment and enthusiasm for AAPA is unflagging and has helped us to make great strides in the fight against piracy.”