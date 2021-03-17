MLB, YouTube extend content deal

Major League Baseball (MLB) and YouTube have announced the return of MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube, featuring 21 games delivered directly and free of charge to fans around the world throughout the course of the 2021 regular season. This marks the third season of this deal.

The first two seasons reached viewers in over 88 countries around the world.

“MLB content on YouTube continues to play a pivotal role in showcasing our club, player and baseball storylines to new audiences; and extending our live game offering across a full season is a significant step in the evolution of our partnership,” said Dominick Balsamo, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Media & Business Development.



“Our partnership with MLB is always a highlight on the sports calendar for us and 2021 is going to be our biggest year yet,” added Tim Katz, Head of Sports and News Partnerships, YouTube.