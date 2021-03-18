Movistar adds Atresplayer and Mitele Plus

Spanish pay-TV platform Movistar has added Atresmedia’s Atresplayer and Mediaset’s Mitele Plus to its line-up.

Movistar’s four million subscribers will be able to have access to the premium OTT services via their respective apps in the platform and also through the STB search function.

The integration agreement is a timely boost to the platforms in their attempt to gain ground in the market. As of December 2020, Atresplayer reached 452,000 subscribers – adding 163,000 new subs since August 2020. By contrast, Mitele Plus ended the year with 109,000 subscribers, losing 29,000 since the summer and its lowest ever numbers year-on-year.

Atresplayer is relying on original content to capture subscribers and is seeking TV and movie agreements with global platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Disney+. Mitele is betting on cheaper content to sell to third parties and reality programmes to draw the audience.