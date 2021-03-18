Portman first-look deal with Apple

Hollywood actor Natalie Portman and her producing partner Sophie Mas have signed a first-look and multi-year television deal with Apple.

Portman and Mas, through their newly formed production company MountainA, will develop and produce TV projects for Apple TV+.

“We launched MountainA to support meaningful, timely projects and we couldn’t imagine a better partner to start this adventure with than the fantastic team at Apple, who in only a short time already have a track record of working with some of the world’s most inspiring filmmakers,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We are excited to create and develop daring stories together.”

The news comes on the heels of Apple ordering a limited series starring Portman, based on Laura Lippman’s novel Lady in the Lake. Portman and Mas will also serve as executive producers on this series through MountainA.



Portman has previosuly starred in the Star Wars prequel movies and Marvel’s Thor movies, and also won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in 2010’s Black Swan.