Report: Audiences embrace streaming

SVoD viewership on Samsung TVs grew by 35 per cent in 2020, according to the findings of a report, Decoding the on-demand TV landscape, from Samsung Ads Europe, the media and advertising division of Samsung Electronics. AVoD viewing time grew by 74 per cent – emerging as a key trend for advertisers to watch.

The report leverages insights from millions of Samsung Smart TV devices across ‘EU5’ countries: UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy, and reflects the increasing fragmentation of all TV audiences, not only across linear and OTT, but across streaming types within OTT itself.

According to Samsung Ads Europe, for the full year of 2020, viewing time has increased across all areas of television. Time spent streaming on Samsung TVs in Europe has increased by 61 per cent to two hours and 53 minutes per day. By comparison, time spent watching linear TV on Samsung TVs is up 34 per cent to two hours and 30 minutes. When looking at the UK specifically, time spent streaming on Samsung TVs is up by 62 per cent, to three hours and five minutes per day, while time with linear TV averages two hours and 24 minutes per day.

The data also identifies a growing set of viewers who consume no linear content at all on their Samsung TV. The ‘Streaming Only’ TVs last year grew to 17 per cent of UK devices – a steady growth from 14 per cent in January 2020.

SVoD begins to mature

In absolute terms, SVoD has continued to show huge growth in viewing time on Samsung TVs in 2020, growing to account for 55 per cent of UK streaming time. However, its share of total viewing time within the streaming environment has started to plateau, increasing by 1 per cent in the UK but dropping by 1 per cent over 2020 in Europe. This suggests that some viewers have perhaps started to reach ‘maximum spend’ on monthly subscriptions but are expanding their sources – looking for free content alongside their subscription packages.

AVoD – a growing trend in CTV

Ad-supported video on demand, while still in its infancy, is showing exciting potential as an emerging trend for advertisers to watch. The average time spent viewing AVoD on Samsung TVs grew at a rate of 74 per cent year on year in Europe. In the UK, by the end of 2020 Brits consumed a total of 1 hour and 17 minutes of AVoD content per day on their Samsung TVs, up from 48 minutes at the start of the year. The arrival and growth of ad-supported streaming platforms such as Rakuten TV, Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus may have contributed to the relative growth for AVoD.

Samsung TV Plus

The demand for free, premium curated content has been reflected in the growth of Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming service, Samsung TV Plus, which delivers both live and on demand streamed TV. Throughout the past year the number of Samsung TV Plus viewers has grown by 110 per cent across Europe. Interestingly, 43 per cent of the TV Plus audience watched less than four hours of linear TV per month in the last quarter of 2020.

“Last year was a disruptive year for every industry,” notes Alex Hole, Vice President of Samsung Ads Europe. “It’s clear that in TV, the events of 2020 accelerated growth but also fragmentation across formats. Our report reflects the fact that the evolution of viewership is incredibly complex. Even within the fast-growing streaming category, audiences are fragmenting across OTT environments.”

“As viewers get used to choosing what and when they watch, advertisers have an opportunity to evolve around those choices. The growth of streaming shows that appetite for content is only growing. This is a trend we expect to see continuing into 2021 as content options proliferate and viewers increasingly ‘go with the show’, hunting for new ways to find favoured content. This is an exciting time for advertisers looking to connect with viewers on the biggest screen in the home.”

TVoD SVoD BVoD AVoD Germany -41 per cent +31 per cent +29 per cent +73 per cent UK +17 per cent +43 per cent +21 per cent +60 per cent France +7 per cent +24 per cent +22 per cent +54 per cent Spain -14 per cent +34 per cent +93 per cent +95 per cent Italy +18 per cent +47 per cent +9 per cent +78 per cent

Source: Samsung Proprietary Data. Streaming Time Variance (Hours per day per TV) Jan-Dec 2020