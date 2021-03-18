Sky Studios launches Transistor Films

Sky Studios has launched Transistor Films, a new, wholly-owned factual and unscripted production company headed by producer, Danny Tipping.

The company, based in London, launches under the new label this week with Executive Producer Ned Parker, Series Producer Zoe Hines and Development Executive Jason Oates joining the company.

Most recently, Tipping and the team that forms Transistor Films delivered Sky Original documentary series The Murderer & Me for Sky Crime, plus two seasons of the Netflix hit series I AM A KILLER,

The first project to deliver under the Transistor Films banner will be a series of 3 x 90’ feature length documentary specials titled Living With A Serial Killer for US broadcaster Oxygen.

Transistor Films is already in active development on a range of new projects with US & UK broadcasters including projects for Sky’s new factual channels, Sky Crime and Sky Documentaries.

Tipping commented: “The Transistor Films team and I couldn’t be more excited to get going this week under our new banner. Building on the success of our recent true crime series, we’ll be pushing further into documentary and factual entertainment programming over the coming months. We are pleased to have a number of active developments underway already, and excited to become the newest member of the Sky Studios family of production companies.”

Caroline Cooper, Chief Operating Officer, Sky Studios, added: “The market for unscripted content has never been stronger. With a remit to produce premium factual content for broadcasters around the world, Transistor Films, perfectly complements Sky Studios’ existing range of production companies. Danny’s eye for new, untold stories and his global network make him ideally placed to lead Transistor Films in this new chapter.”