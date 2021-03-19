Study: Pirate websites ads threat

A study conducted by cybersecurity and IP protection specialist White Bullet has revealed that 20 per cent of ads on pirate websites globally present a threat for consumers, with a high volume of ‘malvertising’ and fraud (13 per cent) and adult content (7 per cent) found within them.

The latest stats from its Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP), IPIP, uncovered over 8 billion malvertising ad impressions found globally in the last 12 months, alone.

In what it describes as a “worrying” trend, the last quarter of 2020 saw an 82 per cent increase in malvertising on pirate domains; possibly down to criminals trying to capitalise on increased online activity as a result of lockdowns around the world.

“Our study found that France and Germany have some of the highest volumes of malvertising in the world – over double the UK volumes – while in Indonesia, one third of advertising on pirate sites is malvertising,” warns Peter Szyszko, CEO, White Bullet.

White Bullet has captured malvertising on pirate websites ranging from adware, PUPs (potentially unwanted programmes that inject toolbars and pop-up ads) and browser hijackers, to keyloggers tracking keyboard actions, and trojans.

“As we can see, a growing vocabulary is needed in order to communicate the wide-ranging implications of such costly criminal activity online,” adds Szyszko.