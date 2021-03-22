Analyst: “Europe’s TV ad market won’t recover in 2021”

Analysis by Ampere reveals that the negative impact of Covid-19 on TV advertising revenues began to abate significantly in Q4 2020 in both the US and Western Europe, setting the market up for a solid recovery in 2021.

In the US, for the full year 2020, TV advertising revenue saw an average decline of 9.3 per cent compared to 2019, down from a pre-Covid-19 forecasted growth of 6.2 per cent. In 2021, we now expect the market to grow by 11 per cemt.

In Western Europe, in the same period, TV advertising revenue saw an average decline of 15 per cent year-on-year, down from a pre-Covid-19 forecast decline of 2.2 per cent. In 2021, we now expect the region to grow by 8.5 per cent.

US: Outlook for 2021 – TV advertising revenue to grow by 11%, reaching $59.3bn

The US TV advertising market experienced a strong Q4, with TV ad revenue reaching $17 billion, up 38 per cent on the previous quarter. All broadcasters had their best quarter of the year. This equates to a 3 per cent growth compared to the same quarter in 2019, the first quarterly growth in the US TV ad market in almost three years, influenced by heavy political spending.

There are positive signs of an economic recovery in the US, and the IMF has recently upgraded its outlook for US GDP for 2021. Ampere expects the TV advertising market in 2021 to return to grow by 11 per cent with respect to 2020. A highlight in the market is the high levels of sports and news viewing in Q1 which bodes well for Summer Olympics audiences.

Ampere increased its prior estimates for US TV advertising performance in full year 2020 in line with improved conditions in the economy, and the better-than-expected performance of most broadcasters in Q4. Ampere now estimates TV advertising revenue to have declined by 9.3 per cent in relation to 2019.

Ampere’s Senior Analyst Jack Genovese says: “After a tumultuous first six months of 2020, the US economy has shown encouraging signs of a recovery, and we expect the TV advertising market in 2021 to return to comparable levels to 2019 (i.e., before the pandemic), assuming no more lockdowns. The surge in political spending on the presidential election, and the greater concentration of live sports in Q4 really boosted the last three months of the year. Nevertheless, all broadcasters except Fox experienced full year ad revenue declines in 2020 versus 2019.

Continued high levels of sports and news viewing into the first few months of 2021 has helped to boost broadcasters advertising revenue, and we expect TV advertising revenue to grow by 11 per cent in 2021. However, the recovery will not change market fundamentals. As viewing continues to migrate online and the rise of AVoD shows no signs of stopping, we expect TV advertising revenue in the US to revert to a long-term declining path following 2021.”

Europe: Outlook for 2021 – TV advertising revenue to grow by 8.5 per cent, reaching €17.3bn



An increase in consumer spending before the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to Western European economies being more resilient during Q4. Broadcasters continued to see recovery relative to earlier pandemic quarters.

Due to ongoing national lockdown restrictions, Ampere expects the Western Europe TV advertising market to see year-on-year declines in Q1 2021 before showing year-on-year growth in the second quarter of the year. The extent of economic recovery will depend on the success of vaccination rollouts and the implementation of any future lockdown restrictions.

As a result of a strong Q4, Ampere adjusted its market-level TV advertising revenue for FY 2020 in Western Europe from a projected decline of 16 per cent year-on-year (as forecast in Q3) to an average actual year-on-year decline of 15 per cent.

Ampere’s Senior Analyst Hannah Walsh says: “While Western European economies continued to recover in Q4 2020 and broadcasters achieved better financial results than expected in the quarter, TV advertising revenue in the region is yet to see full recovery from the impact of Covid-19. Overall last year, broadcasters here faced double-digit declines in total TV advertising revenue, down -15 per cent on average. Ongoing national restrictions through Q1 2021 as well as the discovery of new Covid-19 strains across Europe will continue to have a negative effect on TV advertising revenue. Looking at 2021, Ampere currently expects the region to see year-on-year growth of 8.5 per cent in FY 2021. Ampere does not believe Western Europe will recover to pre-Covid-19 revenue levels over the forecast period.”