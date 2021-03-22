Analyst: APAC OTT revenues to climb by 90%

OTT TV episodes and movies revenues for 22 countries in the Asia Pacific region will reach $54 billion (€45.3bn) in 2026, up by 90 per cent from the $29 billion recorded in 2020, according to the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research.

China will increase by $8.4 billion, India $4.7 billion and Japan $4.5 billion. Indian revenues will nearly triple, with Japan close to doubling.

“China will account for 44 per cent of the region’s revenues by 2026, down from 54 per cent in 2020 as other countries catch up,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “China will add $5 billion in AVoD revenues between 2020 and 2026, with SVoD bringing in an extra $3 billion.”

SVoD revenues in Asia Pacific overtook AVoD revenues in 2019. Revenues for both AVoD and SVoD will double between 2020 and 2026 to $22 billion and $28 billion respectively.