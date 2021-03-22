Extreme E content deal with ITV

New motorsport, Extreme E, has confirmed a deal with ITV which will see live racing action, highlights shows and the championship’s 20-part magazine programme, Electric Odyssey, air on the FTA channel. In addition, fans will be able to watch live and catch up on demand on Extreme E through the ITV Hub.

The three year deal means ITV will show coverage of the inaugural Extreme E events this year, as well as becoming the exclusive UK terrestrial broadcaster of live coverage for the events in 2022 and 2023. The championship’s shows, to be produced by Extreme E Studios, a co-venture between Aurora Media Worldwide and North One, will create a variety of content covering all the aspects of the series.

Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E, said: “I’m thrilled Extreme E will air on ITV with its reach to the screens of millions of households. The UK has a massive appetite for motorsport, but Extreme E is about much more than that, and I’m delighted ITV shares our common goal of protecting the environment through its sustainable practices, particularly having certification from Albert – the authority on environmental sustainability for film and TV. Niall Sloane and his team are amazing to work with and we are looking forward to making history with the world’s first sport for purpose.”



Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, added: “Bringing ITV viewers the launch of an innovative motorsport that promises first class live action underpinned by an insight into the possibilities of sustainable technology is an exciting prospect. We’re looking forward to the opening event next month and beyond as the exclusive live UK broadcaster of Extreme E in the coming years.”

BT Sport also recently announced a deal with Extreme E.

In addition to ITV and BT Sport, Extreme E will be available on over 40 global broadcasters such as FOX Sports, Eurosport and ESPN, covering regions including North America, Asia and Europe. Saudi Arabia’s KSA Sports has also agreed a deal to broadcast Extreme E’s debut season.

Extreme E’s first race takes place in AlUla, Saudi Arabia on April 3rd and 4th.