Italy: PostePay launches FTTH

March 22, 2021
Italy’s national Post Office says its digital services arm, PostePay, will launch FTTH services later this year.

The company is already the country’s largest MVNO (by subscribers) via its PosteMobile unit, which has more than 4.3 million customers. The plan is to offer converged fixed-mobile services and expand its customer base to 5.1 million by 2024.

PostePay has signed wholesale agreements to buy wholesale fibre capacity from Open Fiber and Telecom Italia (TIM).

Italy’s government wants to increase competition in fibre pushing for a single national wholesale infrastructure.


