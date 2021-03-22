Nokia claims 5G speed record

Nokia says that it has achieved a 5G speed record during a trial with Turk Telekom in the Turkish capital city, Ankara.

The record, which reached over 4.5 Gbps, is the first to be achieved on 5G New Radio (5GNR) only, utilising Nokia’s AirScale 5G RAN solution on 26 GHz mmWave spectrum, 800 MHz bandwidth and a single user device.

During the trial, Nokia’s AirScale Base Station connected with a mobile device to transfer data across Turk Telekom’s 26Ghz mmWave spectrum at a peak speed of 4.5 Gbps. Nokia was selected by Turk Telekom to deliver the ultra-low latency, connectivity and capacity required to test the full range of 5G connectivity in the scope of this trial.

Nokia says that the high speeds achieved during the trial will enable more high-bandwidth and latency-sensitive enterprise services, such as remotely controlled devices for industrial needs or mission-critical applications. 5G-powered networks will also allow customers to enjoy VR/AR experiences, download 4K video content or games in a matter of seconds, as well as enable enhanced capacity fixed wireless access connectivity.

With this successful test, the operator is effectively demonstrating how a 5G rollout can improve service quality and download speeds for consumers, as well as supporting enterprise and business use cases, including Industry 4.0 and digital transformation.

Yusuf Kıraç, Chief Technology Officer at Turk Telekom, said: “During the trial, we solely used mmWave spectrum over the 5G test network which reached record speeds above 4.5 Gbps. Thanks to this technology, which provides numerous benefits for users and operators, we achieved the high speeds and large capacity targets promised by 5G. These technologies also act as a bridge to develop and pave the way for “Terahertz” systems that provide ultra-high-speed and capacity, which are planned to be used in 6G. Being the most prepared operator in Turkey for 5G, thanks to our strong fiber infrastructure, we are delighted to conclude another important milestone in this technology with a record. We will continue to lead the development of all new generation technologies in our country, as we are doing today.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, added: “Despite the launch of commercial 5G networks in many countries, 5G trials still play an important role in the development of faster and better networks. This record speed achieved together with our long-term partner, shows that we are constantly refining and improving how we build and manage 5G networks, and this is in no small part thanks to the nearly 200 5G trials, live operator networks and private wireless deployments we have delivered globally.”