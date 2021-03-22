Sky, BBC score Women’s Super League

Sky Sports and the BBC have both announced three-year deals with the FA to show live matches from the Barclays Women’s Super League (BFAWSL), starting in September 2021.

Sky Sports will be the primary broadcaster – picking up the rights from BT Sport – and will show at least 35 games per season, whilst the BBC will air at least 18 games per season on BBC One and BBC Two.

Rob Webster, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said: “We are delighted to add the Barclays FA Women’s Super League to our expanding football portfolio. Our goal is to bring our customers more of what they love, and we are certain the WSL will be a success with our football-hungry viewers. We look forward to working with The FA and building a close partnership that helps grow the women’s game now and for future generations. With the addition of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League, Sky Sports truly is the home of football.”



Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “This is fantastic news for sports fans and for women’s football. We are delighted to offer the WSL a free-to-air platform to ensure the sport, and the players, connect with the widest possible audience. With EURO 2022 on the horizon, giving fans more opportunities to watch Women’s Super League will build the excitement for a home tournament.”