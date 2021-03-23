Cineworld confirms reopening; Warner Bros deal

Cineworld, the world’s second-largest cinema chain, has announced it will reopen cinemas across the US in April, and UK cinemas will follow suit when lockdown restrictions are lifted in May.

Cineworld has announced that it has struck an exclusivity deal with Warner Bros studio.

In the UK, Cineworld will have exclusive rights to Warner Bros titles for 31 days (which could potentially rise to 45 days for films that sell a certain number of tickets) before they are released in homes via PVoD. This will include titles such as Godzilla vs Kong, Dune, Mortal Kombat, Space Jam: A New Legacy and The Matrix 4.



A 45 day window will also be offered in US Cineworld’s Regal cinemas, although it won’t come into play until next year as Warner Bros has already announced that all of its 2021 movies will premiere on US streaming platform, HBO Max.