Netflix to develop Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR

Netflix has acquired the rights to BOOM! Studios comic book, BRZRKR, and will first adapt the story into a feature film followed by an anime spin-off series.

BRZRKR is created by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who has co-wrote the comic book series with New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt.

Reeves will play the lead role in the movie, and also return to voice the character in the anime series.

BRZRKR is an epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man, known only as B, is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence, even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

The first issue of BRZRKR limited series published by Boom! Studios launched on March 3rd 2021 and has already sold over 615,000, making it the highest-selling launch in almost thirty years. The series will comprise of 12 issues.

BOOM! Studios has a first-look deal for live action and animated television series with Netflix