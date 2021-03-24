Disney+/cinema same day release for Black Widow, Cruella

By Nik Roseveare
March 24, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

Disney has announced new release details for a number of titles on Walt Disney Studios’ upcoming slate of films.

The much delayed Marvel prequel movie Black Widow will now be released in both cinemas and on the Disney+ streaming platform on July 9th. Prior to that, the live-action Cruella movie, a prequel to 101 Dalamations, will also launch simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ on May 28th.

Both movies will be premium releases on Disney+, like Mulan and the recent Raya and The Last Dragon, meaning they will cost subscribers an extra £20/€22/$30 to watch.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.


Additionally, Disney and Pixar’s Luca will stream directly in homes worldwide exclusively on Disney+ beginning June 18th at no extra charge, as a “special offering to kick-off the summer season”. In international markets where Disney+ is not yet available, the film will be released theatrically.

Theatrical release dates were also shifted for several additional upcoming films. New release dates include:

  • Free Guy on August 13th 2021
  • Marvel’s Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3rd 2021
  • The King’s Man on December 22, 2021
  • Deep Water on January 14th 2022
  • Death on the Nile on February 11th 2022

  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Cinemas ‘shocked’ by Disney+ film premieres
  2. Mulan in cinemas, or $30 on Disney+
  3. Mulan live on Disney+; free in December
  4. Sony, Warner, Disney plan cinema window service
  5. Bachelorette set for major cross-platform release

You must be logged in to post a comment Login