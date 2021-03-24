Disney+/cinema same day release for Black Widow, Cruella

Disney has announced new release details for a number of titles on Walt Disney Studios’ upcoming slate of films.

The much delayed Marvel prequel movie Black Widow will now be released in both cinemas and on the Disney+ streaming platform on July 9th. Prior to that, the live-action Cruella movie, a prequel to 101 Dalamations, will also launch simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ on May 28th.

Both movies will be premium releases on Disney+, like Mulan and the recent Raya and The Last Dragon, meaning they will cost subscribers an extra £20/€22/$30 to watch.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.



Additionally, Disney and Pixar’s Luca will stream directly in homes worldwide exclusively on Disney+ beginning June 18th at no extra charge, as a “special offering to kick-off the summer season”. In international markets where Disney+ is not yet available, the film will be released theatrically.

Theatrical release dates were also shifted for several additional upcoming films. New release dates include: