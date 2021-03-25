Azuri launches DStv on PayGo Solar TV

Azuri Technologies, a provider of affordable pay-as-you-go solar home systems to off-grid consumers across Africa and MultiChoice Kenya have announced a partnership to bring DStv content to off-grid households in Kenya.

The partnership bundles Azuri’s recently-announced TV400 product, the 32″ solar powered TV and household energy solution, with the DStv HD decoder to offer customers access to leading world class entertainment, local and international news, documentaries and educational content.

“We are delighted to partner with MultiChoice to bring the world-leading DStv content to our customers,” declared Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri. “By expanding the choice of content available to even off-grid customers, we are taking another step in shrinking the gap between households with and without the grid.”

“MultiChoice is always seeking new partnerships to find ways to offer great and affordable video entertainment to families across the country,” advised Nancy Matimu, Managing Director MultiChoice Kenya. “We want to deliver our local content, telenovelas, world class sport and blockbusters straight into the hands and homes of our customers. This partnership with Azuri is one way that we are able to ensure our content is available to the widest possible audience throughout the country.”

The Azuri TV400 system is available for a down-payment of KES 8,999 (€70) and a daily usage fee of KES 115 over 30 months. The DStv HD decoder, which comes bundled with the Azuri system, offers customers a range of viewing packages that they can choose from including DStv Access which costs 1000 per month, DStv Family at 1380, DStv Compact which cost Sh. 2650 per month, DStv Compact Plus at Sh. 4,800 and DStv Premium which costs Sh.7,900 per month.