Bloomberg Quicktake’s live stream reaches 7.4m viewers

Bloomberg Quicktake’s live stream channel reached 7.4 million average monthly viewers over its first three full months (December 2020 through February 2020), since launching on on November 9th last year.

The OTT network reports that it also had 56 million average monthly viewers of its on demand videos across social platforms over the same time period. The global business news network says it is seeing significant audience growth since expanding its presence beyond social to a 24-hour live stream news channel.

In 2021, Bloomberg Quicktake launched on several new OTT streaming services and platforms, including The Roku Channel, Rakuten TV, Tubi, Haystack News, Local Now, STIRR, News Player Plus and DistroTV. Viewers can also access the network on Bloomberg.com, YouTube, and Samsung TV Plus, as well as on the Bloomberg Media App on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV and Amazon Fire TV.