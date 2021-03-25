Promising Young Woman to premiere on Sky Cinema

The Promising Young Woman movie, nominated for 6 BAFTAs and 5 Academy Awards including Best Picture, will join the Sky Original film line-up in a partnering with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International. The film will be available to UK audiences exclusively on Sky Cinema and Now from April 16th.

The debut feature from writer/director/producer Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve), Promising Young Woman tells the story of Cassie – played by Carey Mulligan – a wickedly smart but singularly focused woman, who in order to overcome events from her past lives a double life by night. Following an unexpected encounter, Cassie is given the chance to right the wrongs of the past.



Joining Carey Mulligan in an all-star cast are Alison Brie, Margot Robbie, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Clancy Brown.

Sarah Wright, Director of Sky Cinema and Acquisitions at Sky UK & Ireland, commented: “Promising Young Woman’ is an outstanding debut by a very exciting filmmaker, deservedly receiving plaudits across the industry and we can’t wait to share it exclusively with Sky Cinema customers.”