Ireland: WWE, Virgin Media FTA content deal

WWE has announced a new partnership with Virgin Media Television to broadcast highlights of WWE’s flagship programmes Raw and SmackDown on free-to-air television for the first time in Ireland.

From March 27th, Virgin Media Two will air a one-hour version of Raw on Sunday mornings. and one-hour version of SmackDown on Saturdays mornings. The weekly programming will be broadcast 52 weeks a year.

“We are excited to bring our flagship programming to free-to-air television for the first time in Ireland with Virgin Media Television,” said Andy Warkman, WWE VP, General Manager, Europe and Sub Saharan Africa. “This new partnership is a momentous step for the WWE brand and is terrific news for our passionate fanbase in Ireland.”

“We are absolutely delighted to be bringing WWE to Irish free to air viewers each Saturday and Sunday on Virgin Media Two. WWE is such an iconic brand in Ireland and the fact that Irish Superstars such as Becky Lynch, Finn Bálor and Sheamus have featured so prominently in Raw and Smackdown over the last few years just adds to the excitement,” added Mick McCaffrey, Head of News and Sport, Virgin Media.

As part of the deal, a number WWE documentaries will also be available on VMTV, including WWE 24: Becky Lynch and WWE 24: Finn Bálor, which offer fans a closer look at the careers of the Irish-born WWE Superstars.