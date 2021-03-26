Povetkin vs. Whyte illegal streaming warning

In advance of the Alexander Povetkin versus Dillian Whyte ‘Rumble On The Rock’ heavyweight boxing rematch bout on March 27th, Kieron Sharp, CEO of UK intellectual property protection body FACT, has issued a warning on the dangers of illegally streaming fight, which is only available on PPV basis.

“With the Povetkin fight taking place this weekend, and fans still unable to attend the fight or watch it in the pub, many supporters may be tempted to turn to illegal streaming to access the fight,” suggests Sharp. “But, many fans are unaware of the hidden dangers of boxing piracy, and it’s really important that they understand the risks. Three out of five people in the UK (62 per cent) are unaware that illegal streaming can lead to fraud, identity theft, and malware – and even link to criminal gangs. During the past 12 months, there’s been an increase in piracy over the various lockdowns with FACT having removed double the volume of illegal film links in April 2020 compared to February 2020,” he advises.

“Consumers should be aware that piracy originates from sophisticated, unlawful enterprises, putting money directly in the pockets of criminal gangs. This is not a grey area – viewing fights through the official providers is the only way to watch your team legally and avoid putting yourself at risk,” he warns.