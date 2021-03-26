Report: Pandemic drives broadcasters’ IP adoption

Seventy-one per cent of broadcast and video streaming professionals say that Covid-19 has accelerated the IP adoption process within their organisation, according to the findings of the second annual Broadcast IP Transformation Report from real-time video streaming and networking solutions provider Haivision.

Haivision surveyed its broadcast customers and prospects to gain clearer insights into what challenges they face, the technologies they are currently using, and their thoughts on the next technologies that will impact the industry..

Key highlights from the survey include:

Covid-19 has accelerated IP adoption: The pandemic has significantly impacted how broadcasters are operating. While the transition towards IP was already in progress, 71 per cent of those polled stated that Covid-19 has accelerated the adoption process within their organisation.

Remote production is on the rise: When covering live events, broadcasters are increasingly turning to remote production. 39 per cent of those surveyed are employing remote production or REMI workflows. Almost half of those surveyed (46 per cent) also indicated that REMI/At-Home technology is one of the most important trends for their organisation in the future.

Enabling remote collaboration is a key challenge: When asked about their biggest challenges, the responses of broadcast professionals were clear; 42 per cent cited transitioning to IP, closely followed by enabling remote collaboration at 41 per cent.

SRT is widely deployed: SRT, the Secure Reliable Transport open source protocol, originally designed by Haivision to optimise streaming performance across unpredictable networks such as the Internet, is now being employed by 53 per cent of broadcasters.

HEVC adoption is fuelled by 4K over IP and cloud: With over 50 per cent of respondents already using HEVC and over 80 per cent planning to this year, HEVC is clearly becoming the most important codec for the future of broadcast video. This is largely as a result of the growing importance of 4K UHD video contribution over IP and the cloud.

“2020 brought about considerable changes to the broadcast landscape, forcing broadcasters to be more creative and innovative than ever,” advised Peter Maag, Chief Commercial Officer and EVP Strategic Partnerships, Haivision. “These survey results have provided us with interesting datapoints into how broadcasters are migrating their workflows to incorporate modern technologies including 4K and HEVC, IP networking, and cloud services.”