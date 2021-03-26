RTVE hit with record fine for covert advertising

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE will have to pay a €730,000 fine for covert advertising following the Supreme Court rejecting its appeal.

The regulatory body CNMC imposed the record fine two years ago on the grounds that RTVE had carried out campaigns breaking the legislation that bans the public broadcaster from advertising, except for cultural sponsorships.

RTVE was found to have broken the law 12 times by broadcasting ads in programmes including Masterchef and Operacion Triunfo.