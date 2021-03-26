SABC reaches carriage deal with Openview

South Africa’s public broadcaster SABC has struck a carriage deal with commercial operator eMedia which operates the Openview free-to-air satellite service.

The agreement will see SABC supply six TV channels to Openview. The channels include its mainstream SABC 1, 2 and 3 transmissions as well as three new channels. One of the new channels will be focussed on sport. The two others are yet to be detailed but one is likely to be an archive channel.

It is the first such deal and local reports describe the agreement as “ground-breaking”. However, viewers might see it a little differently in that the three key SABC channels have actually been carried for some time, albeit without an official agreement between Openview and SABC.

“With this agreement, the SABC ensures that its content, in all its formats, continues to resonate with the prescripts of its public mandate, and more so in providing universal access to credible content. The agreement also guarantees high-definition broadcast quality and free access to the SABC’s television network wherever you are in South Africa. For Openview, this agreement enhances its strength in the DTH (direct-to-home satellite) space with additional content and a solid, binding collaboration with the public broadcaster,” said SABC and Openview in a statement.

“Through this agreement, the SABC is officially entering the free-to-air satellite market, which will supplement its channels on digital terrestrial television and streaming platforms. First among the three new channels will be a standalone SABC sports channel that will launch on Openview soon,” the SABC added.