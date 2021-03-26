Zoom becomes F1 Official Partner

Formula 1 and Zoom Video Communications have agreed a new extensive, multi-year partnership consisting of multiple touchpoints across the upcoming 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship racing season and beyond.

As part of the partnership, video-first unified communications platform Zoom will deliver comprehensive communications services and is working with Formula 1 to provide new business and hospitality opportunities through unique live-sport experiences during and beyond the ongoing pandemic.

Both brands already collaborated in 2020 on the successful Virtual Paddock Club experience, which will continue this season as part of the new expanded partnership agreement kicking off with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 on March 26th to 28th 2021.

Across 21 races this season guests can join the Virtual Paddock Club through Zoom to experience a range of bespoke virtual hospitality offerings including live updates and insight from legends of the sport. In addition, and in compliance with respective local pandemic regulations, guests can also join the Virtual Paddock Club onsite at select individual races or use Zoom Rooms set up in the Paddock Club Business Lounges to conduct other business. F1 guests, global partners, and F1 teams can enjoy a seamless, exclusive experience – whether onsite or virtually.

Zoom also serves as the official unified communications platform of F1, and will help the organisation to achieve its sustainability goals moving forward, specifically contributing to F1’s remote operations which will reduce its carbon emissions by using virtual meetings wherever possible.

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Zoom following our collaboration on the successful Virtual Paddock Club last year,” declared Ben Pincus, Director of Commercial Partnerships, Formula 1. “Zoom will become the official unified communications platform of Formula 1, with its services expanding across the wider business. We are excited to continue our work with Zoom and to keep innovating together.”

“We are thrilled to continue and expand our collaboration with Formula 1 into a major multi-year partnership above and beyond past activities,” added Janine Pelosi, Zoom CMO. “While the 2020 season has shown that the Virtual Paddock Club offered an engaging VIP sports experience despite the limitations set by the global pandemic, this new season provides an opportunity for a seamless hybrid model including virtual and on-site activations where the situation allows – offering the best of both worlds for enterprises and their VIPs. We’re proud to partner with F1 and use our brand and technology to shape the future of sports events while also supporting organisations on their mission to become more sustainable.”