Sky News livestreams George Floyd murder trial

Sky News will livestream the courtroom footage from the trial of Derek Chauvin, which starts this week, in its entirety on a dedicated TV channel George Floyd Killing: The Trial and across its digital channels.

Former Minnesota police officer Chauvin goes on trial on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter for the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in the city of Minneapolis last May.

Described as one of the most important trials in US history, fourteen jury members will hear trial proceedings to decide whether Chauvin should serve time in prison or be acquitted for Floyd’s death.

Chauvin was filmed with his knee on his neck of George Floyd for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. The video was shared around the world and sparked months of protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Using a virtual gallery, the Court TV footage will be streamed live from 3pm to 11pm BST Monday to Friday for the duration of the trial. Sky News will run a weekly summary of the case every Sunday evening.

George Floyd Killing: The Trial will be available in the UK and ROI on Sky channel 524 and online through the Sky News website and app.