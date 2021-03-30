Bell Media unveils Noovo digital offerings

Canada’s Bell Media is expanding its digital offering available on the Noovo.ca website and via the brand-new Noovo app, showcasing its extensive catalogue of French-language programming. Over 5,000 hours of content are now available on Noovo.ca and via the app on iOS and Android mobile devices and smart or connected TVs.

This includes content from the conventional channel Noovo as well as from Canal D, Canal Vie, Investigation, VRAK and Z. Noovo.ca will feature the majority of daily programming broadcast live on the Noovo channel, including all episodes of NOOVO LE FIL, which are available in the Noovo Info section dedicated exclusively to news.

“Noovo.ca is now becoming an essential destination for accessing news and entertainment,” declared Karine Moses, Vice Chair, Quebec, and Senior Vice President, Content Development and News, Bell Media. “It enables us to provide an exceptional platform highlighting all the depth, diversity and quality of our homegrown French-language content. Both the general public and subscribers to our specialty channels will benefit from an improved online experience thanks to simple, seamless navigation across all our platforms.”

Bell Media is maintaining its commitment to developing exceptional news and entertainment programming on each of its platforms. Noovo.ca users can access additional functions and create personalised profiles allowing them to watch new series such as Sur ta rue and Le grand move, exclusive video content, series from specialty channels and the first episodes of many original productions, available both live and on demand.

A section of Noovo.ca is dedicated to content from its news division, Noovo Info. NOOVO LE FIL will report on current affairs from multiple angles using dynamic formats. It will offer a variety of viewpoints that provide context to daily news stories, while analysing them from a concrete and grounded perspective.

“The offering unveiled today is only the first step, as we will launch a website dedicated to Noovo Info this fall. It will provide a new digital destination for news from across Quebec,” explained Suzane Landry, Vice President, Content Development, Programming and News.

From Noovo.ca, subscribers to Bell Media speciality channels (Canal D, Canal Vie, Investigation, VRAK and Z) may view their favourite content at no extra cost with proof of a subscription, regardless of their TV provider. This option is also valid via the Noovo app, which is fully integrated with Google TV, Apple devices (iPhone, iPad and iPod touch) and Android. The app will soon be available on Apple TVs (Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD TV).