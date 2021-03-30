iQIYI starts streaming in MENA

Chinese video streamer iQIYI has launched in some Arab nations.

Singapore-based iQIYI International says it will offer more than 3000 titles to customers in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The company’s parent is based in Beijing, China.

iQIYI offers pan-Asian content and claims more than 100 million active users globally paying around $5 a month. Its portfolio includes drama, movies, variety shows and anime and each is offered in local languages including English and now Arabic.

On March 17th the company signed a MoU with G.H.Y Culture & Media Holding with the aim of boosting their presence on the Southeast Asian media and entertainment scene.

The company also has an agreement with IMAX and DTS to deliver enhanced high-resolution material to its subscribers.