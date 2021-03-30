TikTok partners with Extreme E

TikTok, the short-form mobile video platform, is partnering with the new off-road racing series, Extreme E, to showcase the capabilities of electric SUVs, which are set to race in some of the world’s most remote and challenging environments. Activating the partnership with a dedicated team will be digital content agency and media network, Little Dot Studios.

TikTok and Extreme E are bringing the new off-road racing experience to the TikTok community whilst shedding light on the impact of climate change and providing a gender-equal platform. In a world-first for motorsport, the teams will include a male and female driver providing a level playing field for competitors.

As part of the collaboration, Extreme E and Little Dot Studios will create behind the scenes video content from the racing locations, showcase highlights from the races, and will produce exclusive live streaming content to drive awareness on climate change and other initiatives, providing fans with a unique way to experience racing content on TikTok.

Fans can access the content from the official Extreme E TikTok account and from the dedicated banners in TikTok’s Discover page. The season will kick-off on April 3rd in AlUla, Saudi Arabia and end on December 12th in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina also passing by Senegal, Greenland, and Brazil.

Yannis Ioannidis, Senior Manager, Global Business Development at TikTok said: “We are really excited to kick-off our partnership with Extreme E, a first-of-kind motor racing championship committed to sustainability and gender equality, values that matter deeply for TikTok. In a year where most of us are still stuck at home, Extreme E will showcase spectacular sports, technology, and travel content from remote corners of the planet to TikTok’s diverse community that is always looking for new ways to keep entertained and interact.”

Also expressing gratitude on the collaboration is Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme E, added: “Extreme E’s goal is to be the youngest, most dynamic racing series on the planet, so we are delighted to be joining forces with TikTok, the leading short- form video platform. Our sport for purpose platform, which highlights electrification, environment, and equality, will provide thrilling action whilst also raising awareness of global climate change issues, the solutions and the actions we can all be part of. My great thanks to Yannis Ioannidis at TikTok and Robbie Spargo from Little Dot Studios for believing in the idea and bringing this partnership to life. We at Extreme E are majorly excited about the opportunities to create and share this exciting content stream.”

Little Dot Studios, Extreme E’s digital content agency and media network, is assembling a dedicated team to create the content for the partnership.

Director of Sport at Little Dot Studios, Robbie Spargo, commented: “Extreme E perfectly echoes Little Dot Studios’ vision to be a sustainable company at the forefront of sports and entertainment, so we’re delighted to continue our work together and can’t wait for the first race. Little Dot already generates six billion organic views each month for our partners, reaching young audiences across social video platforms, and to add another partnership with TikTok just serves to further grow our excitement about the vertical video space.”