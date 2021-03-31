90% of UK adults used BBC services in last 12 months

More than 90 per cent of UK adults used BBC services each week, across the last 12 months – with a monthly figure of 97 per cent.

There was also record use of online services, with 33 million UK adults visiting BBC Online on average per week.

The figures were released in the BBC’s annual plan for 2021/22, alongside research which shows almost three quarters of the public say the BBC is a national institution to be proud of and more than three quarters say the BBC is important to people in the UK.

Richard Sharp, BBC chairman, says: “This year has shown what a vital role the BBC plays across the UK. We have put plans in place to transform the BBC for the future, we are endeavouring to bring ourselves closer to audiences and we have a huge part to play in the country’s recovery from the pandemic.”

Tim Davie, Director-General, added: “There is no doubt that in a turbulent and difficult 12 months we have risen to the challenge of informing, educating and entertaining the whole of the United Kingdom. We must use these experiences – our biggest ever education offer, the uninterrupted delivery of trusted news and the amazing efforts to resurrect the production of brilliant TV and radio – to shape what comes next, which is a BBC that delivers for everyone and offers great value.”

