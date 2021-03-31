Cross-media measurement solution for Netherlands

Data analytics specialist Kantar and market research company Ipsos have been awarded the contracts to deliver what is said to be the world’s first true cross-media total audience measurement solution for the Netherlands.

Working in partnership with Nationaal Media Onderzoek (NMO), representing the interests of the Dutch Media Industry, the solution is claimed as the world’s first truly integrated audience measurement programme. In combining audience viewing, listening, browsing and reading through a single, integrated system it will deliver deeper insights to understand Dutch audiences and enable richer trading currencies for each media. The new approach will enable advertisers and agencies to optimise the performance of media channels – both in isolation and when combined in a cross-media campaign.

Kantar and Ipsos were appointed following a competitive tender process to collaborate and design a single integrated measurement system. The total media audience measurement solution will be the world’s most advanced service when it launches in 2021. It marks the biggest step change towards a total view of audience media consumption, enabling advertisers to better understand their consumers, improve the targeting of brand messages and determine how media triggers consumer purchase decisions – together maximising ROI and delivering the building blocks for cross-media planning and evaluation.

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting new chapter in audience research in The Netherlands,” suggested Johan Smit, Director, NMO. “Kantar and Ipsos proposed a strong and efficient approach with a design that will enable us to deliver total media audience measurement to the Dutch market. Together we have realised our vision for a cross-media solution that delivers deeper insights into the media behaviour of the Dutch population.”

“We are convinced that developments in media consumption combined with rapid changes of the media industry creates an urgent need for a paradigm shift in the way media is being planned and evaluated,” added Harry Dekker, Media Director, Unilever. “This joined-up approach in The Netherlands will allow us to plan and optimise our media investments holistically based on trusted and relevant datasets.”

“Today’s announcement is a giant step closer to realising one true cross-media currency,” commented Serge Lupas, President, Media Division, Kantar. “We are proud to be co-leading the development of this advanced solution that leverages world-leading technology and data science capabilities. We will deliver an integrated measurement solution that provides the building blocks for cross-media planning, buying and evaluation of content and advertising.”

“People have talked about cross-media measurement for a long time,” noted Liz Landy, Global Head of Audience Measurement at Ipsos. “But up to now the talk has been far louder than the walk. The Dutch JICs have succeeded where so many have failed in overcoming the many barriers to delivering this vision, which will measure media the way consumers and advertisers see and use it – regardless of platforms or media types. We very much look forward to delivering the first results; this project will be a real game changer.”