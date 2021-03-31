FCC researching US “broadband experiences”

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has initiated an outreach programme direct to US consumers and asking them to share their experiences about their access to broadband.

A new webpage explains the FCC’s programme and provides direct links to consumer resources including a new “share your broadband experience” option.

“Far too many Americans are left behind in access to jobs, education, and healthcare if they do not have access to broadband,” said Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Collecting data from consumers who are directly affected by the lack of access to broadband will help inform the FCC’s mapping efforts and future decisions about where service is needed.”

In addition to enabling consumers to share their experiences, the new web page will serve as an informational hub for the FCC’s Broadband Data Collection program, highlighting milestones and providing updates for consumers, state, local, and Tribal government entities, and other industry stakeholders. The page contains links to reports and educational materials, as well as FCC releases related to the program. Once launched, information about the new Broadband Data Collection reporting systems will also be posted to the page.