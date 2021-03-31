Report: Social video new SVoD battlefield

Social media platform SaaS provider Tubular Labs has released its SVoD 2021 report, The New Battlefield: How SVODs Leverage Social Video to Win the Streaming Wars, which looks at how TV streaming platforms are competing not only for audience engagement online but for paid subscribers and TV programming tune-in.

Among the key takeaways from the report, which leverages Tubular Audience Ratings, de-duplicated unique viewers and minutes watch across Facebook and YouTube, along with its legacy video content measurement system: