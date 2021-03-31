Report: Social video new SVoD battlefield
Social media platform SaaS provider Tubular Labs has released its SVoD 2021 report, The New Battlefield: How SVODs Leverage Social Video to Win the Streaming Wars, which looks at how TV streaming platforms are competing not only for audience engagement online but for paid subscribers and TV programming tune-in.
Among the key takeaways from the report, which leverages Tubular Audience Ratings, de-duplicated unique viewers and minutes watch across Facebook and YouTube, along with its legacy video content measurement system:
- US Viewers spent 116 per cent more time watching SVoD content on Social Video in January 2021 vs. last year.
- SVoDs excel at younger audience reach on social video
- 67 per cent of top SVoDs’ US audiences are 13-34 years old, while only 54 per cent of audiences for top traditional broadcasters fall into this younger audience bucket.
- Netflix diversifies their social video content more than any other SVoD
- Netflix diversifies their social video content the most among competitors (having longer trailers, special behind the scenes content, interviews, clip compilations, and talent snippets).
- The ‘nostalgia route’ was a hit strategy during the pandemic:
- During the pandemic, engaging content that reflected older/familiar movies and shows was used most by Netflix and Disney+.
- Top SVoDs leverage Social Video to gain international subscribers
- Beyond subtitled or dubbed trailers, Disney+ expanded its international reach significantly, with local channels and a social video strategy adapted to local markets.
